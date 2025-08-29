Traffic alert in Mumbai due to Ganesh Chaturthi: Check temporary restrictions, road closures and diversions

Traffic alert in Mumbai: With the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations underway in Mumbai, the traffic police in the financial capital issued an advisory alerting commuters of restrictions and closures on key roads during processions.

According to a report by Times Now Navbharat, several areas in Mumbai have been marked as no-parking zones, and diversions have been implemented.

Routes to face temporary restrictions on vehicular movement: Chembur, Chunabhatti, Trombay, Mankhurd, Mulund, Sakinaka, MIDC, Kandivali, Goregaon, Santacruz, DN Nagar, and Sahar.

Heavy vehicles barred from these roads: 1) Hemu Kalani Marg

2) Gidwani Marg

3) Ghatla Village Road

4) Dr CG Marg

5) Sion-Panvel Highway

6) LBS Road

7) JVLR Road

8) Madh-Marve Road

Road closures/No parking zones: The Mumbai Traffic Police, in its advisory, stated that during the immersion processions, the roads near Devde Road, Juhu Tara Road, and Oshiwara Nala will remain completely closed.

Also, the entry of heavy vehicles will not be allowed in South Mumbai, and the movement of light vehicles will be restricted on multiple routes.

In addition, instructions for using the railway overbridges (ROBs) have been issued. No processions or halts are allowed on ROBs. Also, at a given time, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to cross an ROB, while dancing and playing loudspeakers are banned on all ROBs.

About Ganesh Chaturthi: The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which began on 27 August, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi on 6 September.

The festival, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, is celebrated with great fervour in Mumbai. According to Hindu rituals, it is believed that Lord Ganesha arrives on earth with his mother, Goddess Parvati, and showers blessings on the people.

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known by names like 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.