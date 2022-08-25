Traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway segment tomorrow. Know diverted route1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 09:22 PM IST
Two-hour traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway segment on Friday for gantry erection
Two-hour traffic block on Mumbai-Pune Expressway segment on Friday for gantry erection
Listen to this article
Due to ongoing infrastructure work, a two-hour traffic block will be enforced on a part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday. The blockade will be made from noon to 2 pm. Due to the block, traffic from Kiwale to Talegaon will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane.