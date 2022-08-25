Due to ongoing infrastructure work, a two-hour traffic block will be enforced on a part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Friday. The blockade will be made from noon to 2 pm. Due to the block, traffic from Kiwale to Talegaon will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane.

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation(MSRDC) release, blockade is made for the erection of an overhead gantry in the part of the expressway that is close to Kiwale village near Pune. Overheard gantry is metal frame which is used as support for the structure. It is generally erected to support a bridge, trolley or a hoist.

“Traffic between Kiwale and Talegaon toll naka will be diverted to old Mumbai-Pune highway via Somatane." the release said. The press release also issued emergency contact number for daily commuters and motorists. People facing problem can dial Expressway helpline number 9822498224 or highway police helpline number 9833498334 for assistance.

Mumbai-Pune expressway is one of India's first six lane wide concrete tolled expressway. The 94.5 km long route connects Mumbai with the Pune, which is known as the financial capital of India. The expressway became fully operational in 2002. It is known to be one of the busiest expressway of the state, which makes it prone to accidents as well.