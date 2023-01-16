Traffic curbs ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Delhi — Know which roads to avoid

Several roads in the national capital will be closed on Monday afternoon as the BJP holds a grand roadshow likely to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi According to the Delhi Police, special traffic arrangements have been put in place for the same.
"BJP is organizing a road show having mass public participation on Sansad Marg from Patel Chowk to Sansad Marg-Jai Singh Road Junction on January 16 from 3:00 pm onwards. Prime Minister of India will grace the said road show with his presence," the Delhi Police said in a statement.
It asked commuters to avoid several key roads and routes ahead of the rally at 3 pm. According to the advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg. Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road. Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic during the roadshow.
Traffic will be diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions.
Initially planned for Tuesday, the roadshow in honour of PM Modi will be held this afternoon from Patel Chowk to Parliament Street. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central leaders, the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states, party president JP Nadda and several senior leaders will participate in the event.
The ruling party is also holding a two-day national executive meeting at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi from today.
Meanwhile, the First Day of the Delhi Assembly winter session will commence at 11 am today.
(With inputs from agencies)
