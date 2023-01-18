Traffic curbs ahead of PM Modi's visit in Mumbai — Know which roads to avoid

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the financial capital, Mumbai traffic police on 18 January have issued a set of guidelines for Mumbaikars to streamline the city traffic.
In the traffic advisory, the Mumbai traffic police mentioned that between 4:30 pm to 6.30 pm on 19 January MCGM and MMRDA have organised an event at BKC and a large number of people are expected to attend. It also said that traffic congestion are expected at Western express highway, Eastern express highway and nearby roads.
To avoid inconvenience to people, Mumbai police has posted no entry signs at the these following routes during the time mentioned above.
a) Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link through BKC Family Court towards Kurla.
b) Vehicles coming from Saint Dnyanewshwar Road through BKC Income tax junction towards Kurla.
c) Vehicles coming from Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla.
d) Vehicles coming through Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.
e) Also, there will be no parking on any road in BKC premises.
Suggesting other routes, the Mumbai Police said:
a) Vehicles coming from Western Express Highway, Worli Sea Link going through BKC premises towards Kurla will have to take road to MMRDA Junction and will proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway.
b) Vehicles coming from Saint Dnyanewshwar Road through BKC premises Income Tax junction will proceed Guru nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala nagar junction and through Dharavi T junction towards Kurla.
c) Vehicles proceeding towards Kurla from Kherwadi area through BKC premises will take U turn from Valimiki nagar and will proceed through Government Colony-Kalanagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla
d) Vehicles from Razzak and Surve junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link will proceed through CST Road, University main gate, Ambedkar Junction-right turn Hansbhugra jnuction and will proceed towards their destination.
e) Vehicles coming through Eastern express highway from Chunabhatti through BKC connector will proceed through NSE Junction-Income Tax junction-Family Court junction and then through MMRDA junction to their desired destination.
PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate new Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 from Gundavalli metro. The two lines are worth around ₹12,600 crore. Apart from this, PM Modi will also will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,800 crores.
