Traffic diversions in Delhi, Noida today: Check all the alternate routes
President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend an event on November 1.
President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend an event on November 1.
There will be diversions on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. According to the police, there will be temporary detours set up for motorists travelling from Delhi to Expo Mart or Noida.
For those travelling from Noida or Greater Noida to Delhi via the Delhi Noida Direct Flyway (DND):
There will be a traffic diversion from Agra to Noida to Pari Chowk and the Alpha Commercial roundabout. Pari Chowk to Noida traffic will be detoured to the Alpha Commercial district.
In order to go to Rajnigandha Chowk from DND in the direction of Chilla, traffic will be detoured via Golchakkar Chowk and New Ashok Nagar. The elevated path will redirect traffic to Sector 18 as it heads toward Chilla/DND.
The route that Rajnigandha Chowk traffic takes will also be used by traffic travelling from Kalindi to DND. Sector 37, Sector 18, and Rajnigandha Chowk will all see traffic heading in the direction of DND from Sector 37.
Only the service road will be used for traffic from there to the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Golchakkar Chowk will be the main point of entry for traffic heading from Rajnigandha Chowk to DND.
Other traffic diversions in Noida:
Sector 37 to Greater Noida traffic will be detoured into Sector 44's service road. Golchakkar Chowk will have access to RajniGandha Chowk and Sector 37 for traffic heading to Greater Noida. Traffic will be detoured to Rajnigandha Chowk and subsequently towards Sector 37 from Golchakkar Chowk to Greater Noida via Expressway.
Traffic will be detoured to Sector 14 A flyover, which will connect Rajnigandha Chowk and Golchakkar Chowk, in order to reach Greater Noida from the Chilla red light. Sector 18 and Sector 37 would be the main entry points for traffic using the stadium route to travel from DND to Greater Noida via Expressway.
Sector 37 is the starting point for commuters taking the elevated route to Greater Noida. Traffic will be detoured via Panchsheel Underpass from Zero Point to Pari Chowk and onto the Expressway.
