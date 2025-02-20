Jammu and Kashmir news: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway( NHW) was halted on Thursday, February 20, owing to slippery roads connecting Banihal and Ramsoo, caused by heavy snowfall. Commuters have been advised to avoid journeys on the NHW.



Light snowfall was recorded at the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, as well as in Doodhpathri in Budgam district, reported PTI.

Sonamarg's temperature dipped to -5 degree Celsius, with snowflakes blanketing the valley. Fresh spell of rain also lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along Mughal road in Poonch district, Banihal hills in Ramban, Sinthan top in Kishtwar, also received snowfall.

Vaishno devi ropeway services suspended The helicopter and ropeway services at the Vaishno Devi shrine were also suspended on Thursday due to snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, while the plains, including Jammu city, were hit by rains, bringing an end to a prolonged dry spell, according to officials.

The officials said the helicopter service from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was suspended this morning due to “bad weather,” reported PTI.

Jammu division had recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit and Kashmir Valley recorded an 81 per cent deficit since the beginning of the New Year and the change in the weather came as a big relief for the people, especially the farmers.

The weather conditions are likely to improve on Friday, February 21, reported the Greater Kashmir, citing IMD updates.

Delhi experiences wet spell Earlier in the day, Delhi and its neighbouring areas such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad experienced light showers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted cloudy skies with light to moderate drizzle throughout the day in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | IMD warns of heavy rains in 13 states over cyclonic circulation