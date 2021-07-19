Gurugram: After several parts of Delhi, NCR received incessant rainfall today morning, waterlogging had hit vehicular movement in Gurugram, Noida and Delhi.

Parts of Delhi, Gurugram and Noida received moderate to heavy in the early hours today.

As per the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain occurred over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi-NCR, including Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Narnaul.

Traffic disruptions reported in Gurugram

Traffic disruptions were reported due to waterlogging in several areas.

Severe waterlogging has been reported in Gurugram's Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) due to heavy rainfall, while vehicles were seen partially submerged in water in Sector 10.

Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted and informed about the waterlogging issues and urged commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

"Waterlogging has been reported near Naharpur FOB. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported in front of suncity township sec-54. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/DscNNmf97p — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) July 19, 2021





Traffic disruptions in Delhi

While Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under the railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB Road towards Mathura Road."

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट



कंझावला चौक पर DTC की बस ब्रेकडाउन है और कंझावला रोड पर PWD का काम चल रहा है जगह जगह रोड टूटा हुआ है । जिसमे पानी भर गया है ट्रैफिक हैवी है । इस रास्ते का प्रयोग करने से बचे — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 19, 2021





"Traffic is moving at a slow pace due to rain on the Sector-60 underpass," Noida Police tweeted.





