Home >News >India >Delhi Traffic Police issues new alert as farmer's tractor rally moves ahead
Tear gas shells fired by police personnel as protesting farmers enters near Peeragarhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Delhi Traffic Police issues new alert as farmer's tractor rally moves ahead

1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2021, 02:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi Traffic Police official Twitter handle shared a traffic advisory describing the route of the protest as well as the diversion plan

New Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police, in its latest statement has claimed that there is heavy traffic at a few routes within the city. Traffic has been impacted on many parts of the capital due to the tractor rally arranged by protesting farmers.

The official handle of the Delhi Police issued a traffic alert stating, "Traffic movement is closed from Kapashera Chowk to Bijwasan Road. Diversion is given from Kapashera Border & Samalkha T Point". The tweet further added, "Traffic movement is closed from Dwarka More to Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. Diversion is given from Dwarka More."

Through a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police stated, "Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads."

The Delhi Traffic Police official Twitter handle also shared a traffic advisory describing the route of the protest as well as the diversion plan.

Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

The protesters have reached ITO are moving towards the central part of the capital. The latest inputs suggest that the farmers have also reached Red Fort.


The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes.


