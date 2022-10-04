Traffic jams caused problem at various places due to Navratri in Surat

As the Maha ashtami was the last day of most of the Garba programs, that are organised during Navratri, people paid as much as ₹900 to 1000 per head to seek entry into the Garba night functions. The price shoot even highet to ₹1300 to 1500 as Navratri is inching towards its completion. To handle the crowd and manage traffic, the city police have increased the police staff to control the traffic system due to traffic jams at various places.