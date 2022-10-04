Traffic jams caused problem at various places due to Navratri in Surat

Traffic jams caused problem at various places due to Navratri in Surat2 min read . 09:30 AM IST
As large number of people throng Gabra functions and pandals, traffic jams were seen at different places of Surat in Gujarat on Monday
As people throng at Garba functions and pandals, traffic jam was the common sight at various places in Surat on Monday.
"Where there are big Garba Mandals, parking arrangements have been made. Wherever there is a problem, the police are taking action and solving it," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Waghmare said.
Navratri in Gujarat is celebrated with huge fervor and enthusiasm. From Garba to Dandiya people dress up in colourful traditional attires and attend cultural programs. Devotees throng at Durga pandals to make worship idols of Goddess Durga.
After a break of two years due to COVID pandemic, the festive spirit has increased multi-fold among people due to the unexpected halt in celebration during pandemic.
As Maha Ashtami, the eighth day of Navratri holds special significance among devotees, nearly everyone went to visit Goddess Durga idols and attend Garba functions. This has led to tremendous traffic jams on roads of Surat, Gujarat.
Garba lovers in Gujarat make nine different dresses for nine days of Navratri. Seeing the large crowd, the organizers suddenly increased the price.
As the Maha ashtami was the last day of most of the Garba programs, that are organised during Navratri, people paid as much as ₹900 to 1000 per head to seek entry into the Garba night functions. The price shoot even highet to ₹1300 to 1500 as Navratri is inching towards its completion. To handle the crowd and manage traffic, the city police have increased the police staff to control the traffic system due to traffic jams at various places.
Navratri is the nine-day long festival which celebrates different form of Goddess Durga. Each day is dedicated to a different form of the divine power. This year, Navratri began on 26 September and will end on 5 October. People across the nation
Navratri, which is dedicated to the worship of Maa Durga and her nine avatars - Navdurga, will commence on September 26 and end on October 5. Navratri celebrates the killing of the demon Mahishasura and the victory of good over evil. Devotees worship the nine avatars of Maa Durga during the nine-day Navratri festival, seeking their blessings. Each day of Navratri is associated with an incarnation of the goddess.
(With inputs from ANI)
