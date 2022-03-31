Traffic movement on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended due to a major landslide in Udhampur district on Wednesday night, officials said, according to news agency PTI report.

A major slide has hit the highway near Dewal Bridge in Samroli section of Udhampur tonight, they said. Restoration work has been started and it is in progress, the officials said.

The administration of Ramban district said that the movement of vehicles shall remain suspended on the highway, PTI reported.

"Likewise vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Srinagar and vice-versa shall also remain suspended," an official said. The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

Officials rushed to the Nashri tunnel area following disruption in traffic following landslide, they said. Large number of vehicles are stranded on the highway, the officials said. Passengers are advised to be patient till traffic is restored, they said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir last week recorded 11 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 4,53,637, while no death was reported, officials said.

The death toll stood at 4,750, they said. Out of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said. Anantnag district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at five. Fifteen of the total 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir did not report any fresh case. There are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,48,752 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

