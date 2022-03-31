Traffic movement on Jammu-Kashmir highway suspended amid major landslide

The death toll stood at 4,750, they said. Out of the fresh cases, two were from the Jammu division and nine from the Kashmir division of the union territory, the officials said. Anantnag district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at five. Fifteen of the total 22 districts in Jammu and Kashmir did not report any fresh case. There are 135 active COVID-19 cases in the union territory. So far, 4,48,752 people have recovered from the viral disease, the officials said.