Traffic restriction in Delhi amid inauguration of Central Vista project on 8 Sep

Traffic restriction in Delhi amid inauguration of Central Vista project on 8 Sep2 min read . 05 Sep 2022
Several part of central Delhi will face traffic restrictions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Central Vista of 8 September
The capital will see traffic restrictions in several parts of Central Delhi on 8 September as Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue, officials said on Monday. A large number of VVIPs and other invitees are expected to attend the function scheduled to be held at the C-Hexagon.
The Delhi Police has requested the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to direct ministries and departments of the Government of India to provide Work From Home to non-essential employees. The police also requested DoPT to encourage the use of public transport for government employees and closure of offices after lunch on Thursday.
In order to ensure the security of VVIPs, the police will close several roads for general traffic from 6 PM to 9 PM on Thursday, the official said.
The stretch of road from India Gate to Man Singh Road which was closed for around 20 months due to the project will be open to the general public from the next day of inauguration i.e. 9 September. The revamped stretch will have enhanced security of around 80 persons to prevent theft or damage to the newly installed facilities, the officials said.
The Centre on Monday announced to rename Rajpath and the Central Vista Lawns as ‘Kartavya Path’ as it informed that Prime Minister will inaugurate the Central Vista project on 8 September.
The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue involves a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, a new vice-president's enclave and the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.
The redeveloped stretch has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square meters with greenery all around, more than 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages and stepped gardens.
With Inputs from PTI.
