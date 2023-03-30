In anticipation of Sri Ram Navami celebrations, traffic restrictions have been announced in Hyderabad, particularly in the Goshamahal and Sultan Bazar police stations. The yatra, or religious procession, will start at Sitaram Bagh Temple and cover a distance of 6 kilometres.

To avoid congestion, motorists are advised to take alternative routes, and passengers are urged to cooperate with the traffic restrictions. The restrictions will be in effect from 11 am to 10 pm on Thursday.

Road Closure in Erragadda for 90 Days

Traffic restrictions will be implemented near Erragadda metro station in Hyderabad for three months. GHMC officials are carrying out reconstruction work on the canal from AG Colony to Lakshmi Complex at the metro station. Due to this work, traffic restrictions will be imposed at the metro station for 90 days, starting from March 28 to July 28. Traffic will be diverted depending on the needs of the areas where construction work is taking place.

Traffic diversion from Kukat Palli towards Begumpet

To ease traffic flow from Kukat Palli towards Begumpet, vehicles will be diverted at KukatPally Metro Station U-turn towards ODL Lake Road, Green Hills Road, Rainbow Stop, Khaitlapur Flyover, Parwat Nagar, and Todi Compound.

Vehicles going towards Begumpet from Kukat Palli will be diverted at Kukatpally Y Junction, Bala Nagar Flyover, New Bowenpally Junction, Paradise Junction, and Begumpet Flyover. Vehicles going from Balanagar via Kukatpally Y Junction towards Ameer Peta will be diverted towards New Bowenpally Junction, Thad Bund Right Turn, Paradise Junction, Begumpet Flyover under Bala Nagar Flyover.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad to lead mall supplies in India

Additionally, traffic from Musapeta and Good Shed Road going towards Ameerpet will be diverted towards IDL Lake Road, Green Hills Road, Rainbow Vistas, Khaitlapur Flyover, Parwat Nagar, Toddy Compound, and Kavuri Hills.

Diversion points

As per Hyderabad Traffic Police, the diversion points (Sulthan Bazar Tr PS) are Afzalgunj T Junction, Rang Mahal Junction, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Rd, DM & HS X Rd, Sultan Bazar X Road, Chaderghat X Road, Kachiguda Inox, GPO Abids, Yousufian & Company and Boggulakunta X Road.

Also Read: Complete Sehri, Iftar timings from March 23 to April 22 in major Indian cities are here for Ramadan 2023

For Goshamahal Tr PS, the diversion points will be Mallepalli Junction, Boiguda Kaman, Aghapura Junction, Ghode-Ki-Khabar, Puranapool X Road, MJ Bridge, Labour Adda, Alaska T Junction, SA Bazar U Turn, M.J. Market, Bater U Tur, You Sutien & Company, Bogrulaliina K Road and MJ Market.