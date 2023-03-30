Traffic restriction in Hyderabad will be in effect today for Ram Navami; check diversion points2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:42 AM IST
There will be traffic restriction in Hyderabad today for Ram Navami. Check all diversion points here.
In anticipation of Sri Ram Navami celebrations, traffic restrictions have been announced in Hyderabad, particularly in the Goshamahal and Sultan Bazar police stations. The yatra, or religious procession, will start at Sitaram Bagh Temple and cover a distance of 6 kilometres.
