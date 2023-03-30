Road Closure in Erragadda for 90 Days

Traffic restrictions will be implemented near Erragadda metro station in Hyderabad for three months. GHMC officials are carrying out reconstruction work on the canal from AG Colony to Lakshmi Complex at the metro station. Due to this work, traffic restrictions will be imposed at the metro station for 90 days, starting from March 28 to July 28. Traffic will be diverted depending on the needs of the areas where construction work is taking place.