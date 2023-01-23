Traffic restrictions in Delhi in view of Republic Day Full Dress Rehearsal. Check which roads to avoid2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:01 AM IST
- The traffic police advisory also had information regarding the operation of metro services during the parade
In view of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade on Monday, traffic in several areas of Delhi will remain affected. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the arrangement and restrictions in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×