In view of the Full Dress Rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade on Monday, traffic in several areas of Delhi will remain affected. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the arrangement and restrictions in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the rehearsal.

The parade will start at 10:30 AM on Monday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed towards the Red Fort. It will pass through the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhash Marg.

In an advisory regarding the traffic restrictions, the Delhi Police said that no traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

“No cross-traffic on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends," the advisory said.

It added that the C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

The advisory added that traffic from both sides will not be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg from 10:30 AM on Monday, and cross traffic will be allowed depending on the movement of the parade.

The traffic police advisory also had information regarding the operation of metro services during the parade. The metro services will remain available for commuters at all metro stations. However, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro station will not be allowed from 5:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

The movement of city buses will be curtailed at Park Street/Udyan Marg, Aram Bagh Road (Paharganj), Kamla Market roundabout, Delhi Secretariat (IG Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazar), Mori Gate, ISBT Kashmere Gate, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, and Tis Hazari Court.

In the instructions for the general public, the Delhi Police said that in case of any unidentified or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest police station.

Flying sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircraft, quadcopters, or para jumping from aircraft is prohibited over National Capital Territory of Delhi till February 15.

The advisory has requested motorists to observe traffic rules and follow the directions of the personnel deployed at intersections.