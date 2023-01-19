Heavy traffic jams were experienced by drivers on Thursday afternoon in sections of suburban Mumbai as a result of restrictions placed on vehicle movement and route changes in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.

An official reported that there were significant traffic jams in the western suburbs' BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex), Santacruz, Vakola, and Andheri regions.

As many people are anticipated to travel to BKC, a well-known business district that will be the site of the main event during the PM's day-long visit to the financial capital, the traffic police have made arrangements to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles on Western Expressway, Eastern Expressway, and several arterial roads.

Heavy vehicle entry has been prohibited between 12 pm and 9 pm on major highways, including the Western Expressway. The official stated that as a result of these preparations, traffic congestion was seen on well-known roads heading to BKC, and that in some areas, vehicle traffic was moving very slowly.

Police personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic, he added.

During his visit to Mumbai on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate and lay the cornerstones for a number of initiatives totaling more than ₹38,000 crore that are meant to improve healthcare, urban mobility, and infrastructure.

The PM will dedicate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, which are worth about ₹12,600 crore, to the nation. Additionally, he will ride the Metro.

At a ceremony to be conducted on the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), it was informed that he would also lay the cornerstones for seven sewage treatment facilities, a project to concretize roads, and the renovation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

(With inputs from PTI)