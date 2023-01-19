Traffic snarls in parts of Mumbai during PM Modi's visit. Details here1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Heavy traffic snarls were observed at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Vakola and Andheri areas in the western suburbs
Heavy traffic snarls were observed at Bandra-Kurla Complex, Santacruz, Vakola and Andheri areas in the western suburbs
Heavy traffic jams were experienced by drivers on Thursday afternoon in sections of suburban Mumbai as a result of restrictions placed on vehicle movement and route changes in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city.