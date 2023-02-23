The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday night announced suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 24, March 3 and March 10 for repairs and maintenance works, officials said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake important repair and maintenance work, they said.

Accordingly, February 24th has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel, thereby banning movement of LMVs or HMVs (except medical emergency vehicle) on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am on February 24 till 6 am on February 25, they said.

Similar traffic restrictions on NH-44 will also be observed on March 3 and March 10, 2023, they added.

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had ordered the imposition of property tax across its municipal areas from April 1.

The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value (TAV) for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties, it had said.

The administration expects to get ₹150 crore in revenue from property tax in Jammu and Kashmir and the money will go towards bolstering municipal bodies to give people better civic services, said a government official.

Under the new property policy, he said, there will be 10 per cent rebate for early submission, which can be paid in two equal instalments.