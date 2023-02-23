Traffic suspended for 3 days on J-K highway for repair works: Officials
The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed NHAI to undertake important repair and maintenance work
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday night announced suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 24, March 3 and March 10 for repairs and maintenance works, officials said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×