According to the new rules of the Transport Ministry, states enforcement agencies will have to send traffic violation notices to the offender within few days of the offence committed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification, under the amended Motor Vehicle Act 1989 for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety, wherein electronic enforcement devices will be used for issuing challan. "The notice of offence shall be sent within fifteen days of the occurrence of the offence," the ministry said in a series of tweets.

MoRT&H has issued a notification amending the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 for “Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety, wherein electronic enforcement devices will be used for issuing challan. These shall have an approval certificate of the State Government. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 19, 2021

The electronic record should be stored till the disposal of challan, according to new rules notified by the transport ministry.

According to the new rules, the electronic enforcement devices include speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), weigh-in machine (WIM) and any such other technology specified by the state government.

The electronic enforcement devices include speed camera, closed-circuit television camera, speed gun, body wearable camera, dashboard camera, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), weigh-in machine (WIM) and any such other technology specified by the State Government. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 19, 2021

"State governments shall ensure that such devices are placed at high-risk / high-density corridors on National Highways, State Highways, and at critical junctions, at least in major cities with more than 1 million population, including 132 cities mentioned in the notification," the ministry said.

State Govts shall ensure that such devices are placed at high-risk / high-density corridors on NHs, State Highways & at critical junctions, at least in major cities with more than 1 million population, including 132 cities mentioned in the notification. — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) August 19, 2021

It also said the electronic enforcement device should be placed in such a manner so as not to cause any obstruction, line-of-sight issues or interruption in traffic flow.

According to the newly notified rules, footage from an electronic enforcement device having an electronic stamp for location, date and time, can be used to issue challan for not driving within the prescribed speed limit, stopping or parking vehicle at an unauthorised location and not wearing protective headgear or helmet.

The footage can also be used to issue challan for jumping a red light, violating a stop sign, using handheld communications devices while driving, passing or overtaking other vehicles in a manner contrary to law, and other traffic violations.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.