Traffic violators beware! Traffic violation notice to reach you sooner

According to the new rules of the Transport Ministry, states enforcement agencies will have to send traffic violation notices to the offender within few days of the offence committed. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification, under the amended Motor Vehicle Act 1989 for Electronic Monitoring and Enforcement of Road Safety, wherein electronic enforcement devices will be used for issuing challan. "The notice of offence shall be sent within fifteen days of the occurrence of the offence," the ministry said in a series of tweets.