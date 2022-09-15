Traffic, water shortages, now floods; is it the slow death of Bengaluru, India's tech hub?4 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:40 AM IST
The untrammelled expansion in Bengaluru, India's tech hub, came at a price.
Harish Pullanoor spent his weekends in the late 1980s tramping around the marshes and ponds of Yemalur, an area then on the eastern edge of the Indian metropolis of Bengaluru, where his cousins would join him catching small freshwater fish.