Trafficking to ‘Dubai Sheikh’, coercing women for sex: Leaked WhatsApp chats expose Delhi godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

A day after police found chats with and photos of women on molestation-accused Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati's phone, details about his WhatsApp chats have emerged, revealing the predatory side of the arrested self-styled 'godman'.

According to a report by India Today, which accessed some WhatsApp chats by Saraswati, the godman hounded young women for sex, addressed them in infantilizing terms, and in one striking exchange, even tried to traffic a woman to a person only described as a "Dubai Sheikh".

Selected excerpts below:

Saraswati: "One Dubai Sheikh wants to [have] a sex partner, do you have any nice friend?"

Victim: "Koi nahi hai" [There is no one].

Saraswati: "How it's possible?"

Victim: "I don't know."

Saraswati: "Your any classmate? Junior?"

In another chat, the self-styled godman is seen making a desperate plea to a woman (unclear, if the victim was the same person from the chat above).

In a series of texts, which elicited no replies, Saraswati writes, "Sweety Baby Daughter Doll Babyyyyy Baby, where are you? Good morning, baby. Where are you? Why are you angry with me?????? Babyyyyyyy."

Further, in yet another chat, Saraswati is seen trying to coerce a woman to sleep with him.

Late at night, the victim tells Saraswati that she's going to sleep: "I will sleep now. Will call you tomorrow," the victim writes, to which the now-arrested godman replies, "You will not sleep with me?"

When the victim replies with a lone "Good night", Saraswati proceeds to pressurize her to reply: "???," the godman texts, and follows up with "Tell".

Probe continues The aforementioned leaked chats, which offer a disturbing view into the self-styled godman's predatory nature, could just be the tip of the iceberg as forensic examination of Saraswati's phone continues.

Earlier, on Tuesday, police investigating the case revealed that Saraswati was not only refusing to cooperate with the probe, but also that he had showed no sign of remorse despite being presented with evidence of his alleged crimes.