Tragedy at Delhi Amusement Park: Woman falls to death from roller coaster in Kapashera

Tragedy at Delhi Amusement Park: In a tragic incident, a woman has lost her life after allegedly falling from a roller coaster ride at an amusement park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Priyanka.

The incident took place at Fun n Food Amusement Park in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Thursday evening.

Tragedy at Delhi Amusement Park: What happened? According to a statement by police, there were visible injuries on the deceased's body, including an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee.

After falling from the roller coaster ride, Priyanka was rushed to Manipal Hospital by her fiance Nikhil where the doctors declared her dead.

An MLC (medico-legal case) intimation regarding the incident was received at Kapashera Police Station following which an investigating officer visited the hospital and collected the medical report.

"Visible injuries on the body included an ENT bleed, a lacerated wound on the right leg, puncture wound on the left leg and multiple abrasions on the right forearm and left knee," the police statement said.

Nikhil told the police that he and Priyanka got engaged in February and had gone to Fun and Food Village and boarded a roller coaster ride around 6:15 pm on Thursday.

He has accused the water park authorities of not maintaining proper safety standards.

She allegedly fell off during the ride after some stand broke, he said.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animals or machinery) and 106 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder by negligence) of the BNS.

A post-mortem examination of the body was conducted and it has been handed over to the family members, the police said.

Priyanka was a resident of Chanakyapuri in Delhi and worked as a manager in a telecom company in Sector 3, Noida.

She and Nikhil were to get married in February next year.