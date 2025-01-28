Tragedy in Delhi: Four-storey building collapse in Burari leaves two dead, including 7-year-old girl

After the collapse of a newly built four-storey building in Burari, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari highlighted potential negligence. Two fatalities were reported, including a child.

Livemint
Updated28 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Advertisement
New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): Rescue operations underway after a four-storey recently built building collapsed at Kaushik Enclave in Delhi's Burari area, in New Delhi on Monday. Police, Fire, DDMA and NDRF are at the spot, 10 people rescued so far. (ANI Photo)
New Delhi, Jan 27 (ANI): Rescue operations underway after a four-storey recently built building collapsed at Kaushik Enclave in Delhi’s Burari area, in New Delhi on Monday. Police, Fire, DDMA and NDRF are at the spot, 10 people rescued so far. (ANI Photo) (Vipin Kumar)

Two people have died in the four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased include a 7-year-old girl and an 18-year-old, according to a report by LiveHindustan.

“The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued”, they said, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Building collapses in Delhi’s Burari, many feared trapped: Video

The rescue operations are being carried out by the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Services, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Advertisement

A person whose relatives are being rescued, told ANI, “...I received information that around 8 people are admitted to the hospital. When I went to the hospital, I could not find my brother, so I came here. I have been here since the last night but my brother has not been rescued till now...Two of my relatives are stuck here…”

Advertisement

The four-storey building collapsed at approximately 6:30 pm in Kaushik Enclave, Burari on Monday. Police said that they received a call regarding the incident at 6:58 pm.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi assured people that all possible help will be extended to the affected people, and ordered the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations for the people feared trapped.

The Delhi Police, in a statement issued on Monday night, said they received information about the collapse at around 7 pm. It was a new construction spread in a 200 square yards area, it said.

Advertisement

Also Read: Chandigarh’s old Mehfil building in Sector 17 collapses. Details here

Giving her assurance, the CM posted on X, “This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations. All possible help will be provided to the affected people.”

Advertisement

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday night inspected the search and rescue operations and claimed that there might have been negligence on someone's part for the collapse.

“It was a 4-storey building and the construction was completed. The POP work for finishing was underway... As per the police reports, 20-22 people were trapped... 12 people have been rescued. The NDRF is at the spot,” Tiwari told reporters.

He further claimed that there is “no doubt” that there was negligence on someone's part for this collapse.

Advertisement
This incident of building collapse in Burari is extremely sad. I have spoken to the local administration to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations.

“There is no doubt that there is a huge negligence. A newly-built four-storey building has collapsed... Whoever is responsible will not be spared,” he told ANI.

Also Read: Mohali building collapse: One dead, several trapped as multi-storey structure falls

There is no doubt that there is a huge negligence. A newly-built four-storey building has collapsed... Whoever is responsible will not be spared.
Key Takeaways
  • Building collapses pose serious risks to public safety and highlight the importance of construction regulations.
  • Immediate rescue operations are crucial in saving lives after such incidents.
  • Government accountability is essential in addressing negligence in construction safety.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaTragedy in Delhi: Four-storey building collapse in Burari leaves two dead, including 7-year-old girl
First Published:28 Jan 2025, 09:35 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts