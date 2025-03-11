Manipur News: At least three BSF jawans died and 13 others were injured, after the truck they were on board fell into a gorge at Changoubung village in Manipur’s Senapati district, an official said.

Two personnel of the border guarding force died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital, he said.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the district hospital in Senapati, the official said.

The health condition of some of the injured BSF personnel is stated to be serious, he added.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident.

