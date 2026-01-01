Tragedy on New Year's eve: Father kills three minors, ends his own life in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal

New Year's eve turned tragic as a father allegedly killed his three minor sons before taking his own life by hanging at his residence in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district, police said on Thursday. Officials said the exact cause of the children’s deaths is being probed and more details will be known after the inquiry is completed.

"The man allegedly killed his three minor sons on Wednesday and later hanged himself at their house in Uyyalawada village," PTI quoted Allagadda Deputy Superintendent of Police K Pramod Kumar as saying.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the family was under financial stress, which may have led the man to take the extreme step.

Officials also pointed out that the man’s wife had died by hanging in August, further compounding the family’s distress.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Previous related incidents A 33-year-old man has been accused of killing his wife and their minor son in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Monday, allegedly driven by suspicion of infidelity, police said. The incident occurred around 2 am in Teacher’s Colony in Mehkar town. The accused, identified as Rahul Mhaske, was taken into custody soon after the incident.

Police said Mhaske lived in the colony with his wife Rupali, their four-year-old son, and three other family members. Allegedly suspecting his wife’s character, he picked up an axe kept at home and attacked her, before also striking his son with the weapon, resulting in their deaths.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to punishment for murder, and further investigation is underway.

A man is accused of killing his younger brother following a dispute over 10 bighas of land in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, officials said on Friday. Police said the body was buried in a pit dug inside the house in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The crime came to light after the eldest brother alerted police about the prolonged absence of the deceased, identified as Hansraj (35). His body has since been recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, Kareli SHO Vipin Shukla said.

The prime accused, Nakshatra Pal (45), has been taken into custody and is being questioned. Preliminary findings indicate that a property dispute was the main motive behind the murder, Shukla added.

Police said Hansraj, the youngest of the three brothers and unmarried, lived with his family in Lilhar village and worked in agriculture. His mother had inherited around 10 bighas of farmland from her maternal family, which police said Nakshatra Pal allegedly transferred entirely into his own name after her death.

Hansraj’s demand for a share in the land reportedly led to frequent arguments and instances of assault. According to police, the dispute resurfaced on Sunday, culminating in a fight about 500 metres from the house, during which the accused allegedly attacked the younger brother.

Investigators suspect that Hansraj was killed the same day and his body was subsequently buried inside the house, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)