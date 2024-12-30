A man, his daughter, and niece were killed after a high-tension electric cable fell on them in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred on December 29, 2024, as they rode a motorcycle near a garbage dump. Investigations are ongoing, and compensation has been announced for the families.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a tragic incident, a man, his daughter, and his niece were burnt to death after a high-tension electric cable fell on them in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The horrific event occurred on December 29, 2024, in the Sonbarsa market area, where the victims were riding a motorcycle when they came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-tension wire.

Details of the Incident The victims have been identified as Shiv Raj Nishad, aged 24, his four-year-old son Shiv Mangal, and his 13-year-old niece Kriti. CCTV footage captured the moment they were riding their bike near a garbage dump when the live wire suddenly snapped and fell onto them.

The impact was immediate and devastating; within seconds, the motorcycle caught fire, leading to their tragic deaths on the spot. Eyewitnesses reported that no one was able to intervene or rescue them in time.

The Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department, DK Singh, explained that the incident was triggered by a monkey jumping onto the wire, causing it to snap.

An inquiry has been ordered to determine why the line did not trip after the wire broke, Ashutosh Srivastava, Chief Engineer of the Electricity Department said.

Officials from the power corporation indicated that high-tension wires typically trip upon touching the ground. However, in this case, the wire may have landed on the bike or a person, causing the automatic tripping mechanism to fail.

Immediate Aftermath Following the incident, local authorities swiftly suspended power supply in the vicinity to prevent further accidents. The Uttar Pradesh police have taken custody of the bodies and are conducting a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.