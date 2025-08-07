Tragic accident claims lives of 3 CRPF personnel in Udhampur, many injured

Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died, while 15 were injured after a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel met with an accident near Kandva in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, PTI reported, citing officials.

The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation from Basant Garh. The vehicle belongs to the 187 battalion of the force.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, spoke to Deputy Commissioner DC Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation.

Sharing an X post, he wrote, "Udhampur: Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva-Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated."

MoS Jitendra Singh added that the locals voluntarily came forward to assist the rescue operations.

"Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured," the X post read.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha said in a post, “Saddened by loss of CRPF personnel due to an accident near Udhampur. We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure the best possible care & assistance.”

The vehicle was carrying 23 personnel. While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, taking the toll to three.