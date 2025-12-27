Tragic! CBI lawyer killed in vehicle collision in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

In a tragic incident, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lawyer was killed in a vehicle collision on the Jammu–Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, as reported bynews agency PTI.

A video that went viral on social media showed the advocate's car being hit from behind by a speeding vehicle near Banihalin Ramban.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Sheikh Adil Nabi. He was recently appointed as a prosecuting officer with the CBI.

He had recently cleared his Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination and was appointed as a public prosecutor with the top investigating agency in Chandigarh.

In the collision, Adil sustained several critical injuries and was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Banihal, where he was given first aid. Later he succumbed to his injuries.

"Adil Sheikh, who was serving as a public prosecutor and had been appointed with the CBI, Chandigarh, about two months ago, was injured in the accident," Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arun Gupta was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police had arrested Mohammad Shafi, the driver of the Mahindra Scorpio involved in the collision, said the SSP.

Two men killed, one injured in fatal road accident in north Delhi A tragic road accident in North Delhi’s Narela area has claimed the lives of two young men and left a third fighting for his life, as reported by PTI on Friday.

The incident was brought to light after staff at Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital alerted local police on Thursday regarding three casualties brought in via a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance.

According to police reports, the three victims — identified as Jatin (21), Abhishek (19), and Ankit (21)—were traveling on a single motorcycle when the crash occurred.

Ankit was a resident of Rajiv Colony, he was declared dead on arrival by hospital staff.

Jatin, also a resident of Rajiv Colony, was initially referred to a private facility in Rohini’s Sector-17 for specialized care but later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.