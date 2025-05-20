Subscribe

Tragic collision of truck and bus in Telangana's Vikarabad claims 4 lives, 17 injured

In Vikarabad district, a bus and cement truck crash resulted in four fatalities and 17 injuries. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, while the injured individuals were taken to various hospitals for medical care.

Livemint
Published20 May 2025, 08:44 AM IST
Advertisement
Cement truck and bus collision in Vikarabad kills four, injures 17
Cement truck and bus collision in Vikarabad kills four, injures 17(HT_PRINT)

A collision between a cement truck and a bus in Vikarabad district resulted in four fatalities and 17 injuries. Bodies were sent for post-mortem, while the injured were transported to various hospitals for treatment, reported ANI, citing Superintendent K Narayana Reddy.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Monday at around 1:45 am when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, crashed into the truck. 

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.

The report further quoted Reddy, saying,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)."

 

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsIndiaTragic collision of truck and bus in Telangana's Vikarabad claims 4 lives, 17 injured
Read Next Story