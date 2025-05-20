Tragic collision of truck and bus in Telangana's Vikarabad claims 4 lives, 17 injured

A collision between a cement truck and a bus in Vikarabad district resulted in four fatalities and 17 injuries. Bodies were sent for post-mortem, while the injured were transported to various hospitals for treatment, reported ANI, citing Superintendent K Narayana Reddy.
The incident occurred on Monday at around 1:45 am when the bus, carrying passengers returning from a wedding reception in Shahbad, crashed into the truck.
The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
The report further quoted Reddy, saying,"This accident took place early this morning around 1:45 am between a cement-loaded truck and a bus. The bus was carrying people who were returning from a reception to Shahbad. Four people died, and around 17 others were injured. They were immediately shifted to various hospitals in Hyderabad, and the deceased bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination (PME)."