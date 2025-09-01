Tragic death: Bengaluru techie dies after snake hiding in Crocs bites his numb leg — here's what happened

In a tragic incident, a Bengaluru-based IT professional lost his life after being bitten by a snake that was reportedly hiding in his footwear, reported The Indian Express.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Bannerghatta area of Bengaluru. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Manju Prakash, an employee of TCS. He was a resident of Ranganatha Layout.

What actually happened? On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., Prakash returned home from a sugarcane shop wearing his Crocs. He then went into his room, leaving his footwear outside.

After some time, his family members spotted a dead snake near the Crocs. They rushed to his room, where they found him lying on the bed with foam coming out of his mouth and a bleeding leg.

Soon, Prakash was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

According to the media report, Prakash’s relatives suggested that he may not have realised the pain from the snake bite because his leg was already numb from an earlier accident.

“On returning home, Prakash went to his room and slept. After nearly an hour, a labourer who visited our house noticed a snake just outside the pair of Crocs. Upon checking, it was found that the snake was dead," the victim’s brother said.

In 2016, Prakash was injured in a bus accident and underwent leg surgery, after which he lost sensation in his leg.

A family member said the snake likely died of suffocation inside the Crocs, as per the report.

Odisha: 4 people die in two separate snake bite incidents In August, four people, including a woman and her son, were killed in two separate snakebite incidents in Odisha's Keonjhar and Ganjam districts.

According to police, a woman and her minor son died after a snake bit them while sleeping at Radhikadeipur village of Keonjhar district. The deceased were identified as Jemamani Munda and her son Ganesh Munda.

"When they were sleeping in the home, at around 1 am, they felt sick. I took them to Keshadurapal community health centre on a bike, and then they were shifted to Anandpur hospital, where the doctor declared them dead," said Sunil Munda, Jemamani's husband.

Similarly, a woman and her nephew lost their lives while sleeping after being bitten by a venomous snake at Bilugaon village under Patrapur block of Ganjam district.