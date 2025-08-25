Tragic death caught on camera: Cricketer killed in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Fareed Hussain, 23, reportedly died in a tragic road accident on 20 August, which the CCTV captured. The young cricketer belonged to Poonch district.

What exactly happened? The incident happened when a parked car's door was suddenly opened by the driver. The unexpected movement left Fareed with no time to halt or steer his scooter away, leading to a direct collision. The impact from the suddenly opened door instantly threw Fareed off his scooter.

Eyewitnesses and police officials confirmed that Hussain’s scooter was not speeding, emphasising how a seemingly minor act of negligence, carelessly opening a car door, can result in a tragic accident. Authorities have initiated a probe and are assessing CCTV footage to determine legal action against those at fault.

Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity in the Union territory is mourning the loss of the cricketer.

According to reports, Fareed Hussain was considered one of the most gifted young cricketers from Jammu and Kashmir. Celebrated for his commitment, discipline, and passion for cricket, he had already participated in several local tournaments and was progressing steadily in his career. His coaches and fellow players spoke highly of his work ethic and natural talent, believing he had the ability to reach even greater heights in the sport.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media about road safety and awareness.

Internet reacts One of the users remarked, “Sad. Out roads & people are dangerous. E have no consideration for others Safety.” Another said, “How can he open the right side without watching. No law/punishment will bring him back.”

Previous similar incidents A 35-year-old woman, Diksha Sirohi, an assistant professor, died in Jaipur’s Karauli on 13 August after her scooter was struck by a dumper truck, TOI reported. The collision happened when a parked car’s door abruptly swung open, causing her to crash and fall beneath the truck’s rear wheel. CCTV caught the entire cruel sequence, prompting immediate investigation.

On March 15, 2025, an ECO van traveling from Rajouri to Mendhar lost control near Sangla Chowk, resulting in injuries to five people, four of whom were women. All were taken to SDH for treatment, with at least one referred to GMC Rajouri, reports said.