Tragic death caught on camera: Man playfully chasing dog falls from third floor of Hyderabad hotel

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the third-floor window of a hotel building in Hyderabad. The entire tragedy was caught on camera.

The incident took place at the VV Pride Hotel at Chandanagar in Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Uday Kumar. He had gone to the VV Pride Hotel to attend the birthday party of a friend.

According to CCTV footage, Kumar, a polytechnic student, stepped out of his room and encountered a dog in the hotel corridor. Initially, he tried to shoo away the dog, but then appeared to be playfully chasing it.

As the corridor ended, the dog suddenly turned right and Kumar lost his balance and fell through an open window.

He succumbed to his injuries.

The video of the tragic incident has gone viral on social media.

Kumar and his friends had gathered in Ashok Nagar and Jyoti Nagar for the birthday party. But, later they moved to the VV Pride Hotel for the celebrations.

His sudden and tragic death has left his friends and family in a state of shock.

