Tragic death caught on camera: Man playfully chasing dog falls from third floor of Hyderabad hotel

  • The victim was identified as 23-year-old Uday Kumar. He had gone to the VV Pride Hotel to attend the birthday party of a friend.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 05:50 PM IST
A video grab of the incident.
A video grab of the incident.

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old man died after accidentally falling from the third-floor window of a hotel building in Hyderabad. The entire tragedy was caught on camera.

The incident took place at the VV Pride Hotel at Chandanagar in Hyderabad.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Uday Kumar. He had gone to the VV Pride Hotel to attend the birthday party of a friend.

 

According to CCTV footage, Kumar, a polytechnic student, stepped out of his room and encountered a dog in the hotel corridor. Initially, he tried to shoo away the dog, but then appeared to be playfully chasing it.

As the corridor ended, the dog suddenly turned right and Kumar lost his balance and fell through an open window.

He succumbed to his injuries.

The video of the tragic incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch video

 

Kumar and his friends had gathered in Ashok Nagar and Jyoti Nagar for the birthday party. But, later they moved to the VV Pride Hotel for the celebrations.

His sudden and tragic death has left his friends and family in a state of shock.

On Monday, a brave rescue took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when two men saved a mentally challenged man who was attempting to jump from a high-rise building.

A viral video of the incident shows the man dangling from a high-rise building at the Supertech Capetown residential society in Noida's Sector 74.

A resident saw the man clinging to the balcony of the common stairs and raised an alarm, prompting others to rush out.

 

The man’s entire body was dangling outside the balcony, with his hands holding onto the edge of the concrete railings.

Two men from below floors quickly came to his aid, grabbed him and pulled him back to safety.

According to some reports, the man was mentally challenged and had been attempting to die by suicide.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 05:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTragic death caught on camera: Man playfully chasing dog falls from third floor of Hyderabad hotel

