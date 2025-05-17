Tragic death! Groom dies of heart attack minutes after wedding ritual in Karnataka's Bagalkot

In a tragic incident, a groom in Karnataka's Bagalkote district collapsed and died moments after tying the knot, reported Udayavani.

According to the report, the incident took place in Jamkhandi town of Bagalkot on Saturday afternoon, when Praveen and Pooja were getting married at Nandikeshwar Kalyana Mantapa.

Praveen, son of Shreesha Kurani from Kumharahalli village, suddenly suffered a severe heart attack when he was preparing to climb the wedding stage to greet guests. He was a noted cyclist and had also served as the secretary of the local cycling association.

Earlier, the wedding began as a festive affair, with relatives and friends from both families united to celebrate Praveen and Pooja's union.

All the rituals, including the tying of the sacred knot, were completed in the morning. But before the reception could begin, Praveen collapsed near the stage, leaving the entire gathering in shock.

Praveen was about to participate in the traditional Aarthi ceremony, and he complained of uneasiness and collapsed, added the report. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was declared dead on arrival. Later, the doctors confirmed that Praveen died due to a massive heart attack.

Following the incident, the entire families of both the bride and groom were inconsolable as the wedding venue turned into a scene of mourning.

