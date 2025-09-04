Tragic death- IAS aspirant shot dead by differently abled brother in suspected honour killing

A chilling case of suspected honour killing was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Aliyapur village, where a 24-year-old female IAS aspirant was allegedly shot dead by her differently abled brother. The woman's mother has been accused of helping the brother to carry out the killing, reported PTI.

Initially, the mother-son duo tried to pass off the woman – Manvi Mishra's death – as suicide. Forensic examinations, however, revealed that the bullet entered the victim's head through the left side, while the pistol was found in her right hand, raising the police's suspicion.

The woman was found dead at her parents' home in Aliyapur village under Pali police station limits on Sunday morning.

Why was the aspirant killed? Even though the IAS aspirant's kin claimed she committed suicide, the investigation revealed that she was killed allegedly for marrying against her family's wishes, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.

According to police, Mishra married Abhinav Katiyar, a government school principal from Bareilly, in January this year through an Arya Samaj ceremony and court registration.

During interrogation, her brother, Ashutosh Mishra, confessed to shooting her with a country-made pistol, police said, adding that her mother has also been arrested for alleged conspiracy in the crime, reported PTI.

She was staying at her parental home while preparing for the UPSC civil services examination.

The latest case of the IAS aspirant's killing in Uttar Pradesh comes days after a honour killing in the state's Hathras.

Teen girl beheaded in Hathras A 19-year-old girl from Aligarh was reportedly murdered and beheaded by her father, stepmother, and step-grandfather over suspicions of bringing "disgrace" to the family. The three accused were arrested after the incident came to light, as per reports.

“On August 10, residents of Bahradoi village in Sadabad police limits discovered a sack containing a headless body in a canal. The head was recovered shortly afterwards," Hathras SP Chiranjeev Natha Singh told TOI.