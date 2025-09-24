Tragic death! NEET aspirant in Maharashtra clears exam, ends life on the day of admission - ‘Did not…’

Maharashtra: In a tragic turn of events, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Maharashtra's Nawargaon ended his life despite clearing the exam. He left behind a suicide note, stating that he ‘did not want to study medicine’, said police officials.

The student ended his life on the day of the admission, mentioned a report by NDTV.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Maharashtra's Sindewahi taluka. An OBC candidate, the 19-year-old had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by securing an All India Rank of 1475, and was set to begin his MBBS admission in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

How the student died Borkar was found hanging from the ceiling of his room by his family in the early hours on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered from his room said he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine but wanted to get into business.

According to PTI, further investigation into the matter is currently underway, said officials.

The 19-year-old NEET qualifier's death comes days after a NEET aspirant ended her life in Kota, hours before the exam.

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota In May 2025, ahead of the NEET examination, a minor girl hanged herself from an iron grille of her room in Kota's Parshavnath area.

Circle inspector at Kunhadi police station, Arvind Bhardwaj, did not disclose the name of the student, but said that the girl was under 18 years of age and hailed from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to news agency PTI, the minor girl was living with her parents in Kota for the past several years and preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute.

The girl's death marks the 14th case of suicide by a coaching student in Rajasthan's Kota since January this year. A total of 17 cases of suicide by coaching students were reported in Kota last year.

