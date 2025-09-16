Tragic death! NEET aspirant killed by cattle smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student was allegedly killed by suspected cattle smugglers in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim has been identified as Deepak Gupta. He was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The incident took place in Jungledhusar village of Gorakhpur on the night of September 16 when cattle smugglers entered the village and Deepak tried to chase them away, they allegedly fired at him.

On Monday night, around 10–12 cattle smugglers in three vehicles arrived at Mauachapi village to loot cattle from a godown belonging to the Deepak’s family.

After Deepak was alerted by a cousin, he rushed to the spot on his scooter along with 10–15 villagers. A confrontation broke out, during which the smugglers overpowered him, forcibly took him inside a goods vehicle, and later killed him before dumping his body several kilometres away, reported Times o Findia.

Following the incident, violent protests were triggered in the area on Tuesday.

Villagers claimed that Deepak was shot dead.

However, police said the smugglers kicked him, causing him to fall and sustain a fatal head injury.

"People are claiming that firing took place, but at prima-facie, it does not appear that any injury has been caused by firing," SSP Raj Karan Nayyar said, reported India Today.

The police have formed five teams to nab the accused.

"Our operation is underway in the village. Five teams are working on this case. Any further action will be shared with the public. Officers also visited the spot, during which some policemen were injured. Those who sustained injuries are being treated. Additional police forces have been deployed," Nayyar added.

According to the police, three vehicles carrying suspected cattle smugglers entered the village around 12:30 AM.

Noticing them untying cattle, villagers raised an alarm.

Deepak chased them, after which he was allegedly shot.

Later, his body was found near Saraiya village, about 4 kilometres from his residence.

Enraged villagers managed to intercept one of the smuggling vehicles and set it on fire.

One suspect was chased down and beaten.

On Tuesday morning, agitation escalated with villagers blocking the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road.

Traffic on the main road was affected for several hours.

They pelted stones at the police, leaving Superintendent of Police (North) Jitendra Srivastava and Pipraich station in-charge Purushottam wounded.