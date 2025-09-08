Tragic deaths! 3 of Faridabad family die after AC blast sparks fire; son leaps off balcony, survives—how horror unfolded

In a tragic incident, three members of a family lost their lives after a fire broke out due to a blast in the air conditioner compressor at a house in the Faridabad district of Haryana.

Advertisement

The incident took place in the Green Field area of Faridabad on early Sunday morning.

The explosion occurred at around 3 am on the second floor of a four-storey building while the family was asleep.

According to preliminary information, the fire reportedly started following a blast in the air conditioner's compression unit, which led to heavy smoke spreading throughout the building.

Also Read | San Francisco train system halted due to technical glitch

A resident of the area, Shalini, told ANI: "We are their neighbours. We came to know that due to a blast in the AC's compression, the smoke spread throughout the whole building. There were four people in the house. Three have died. Police are present at the spot."

As per the neighbours, four individuals were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

The victims, staying on the first floor, were identified as Sachin Kapoor (49), his wife Rinku Kapoor (48), and their daughter Sujjain (13).

Couple's son Aryan Kapoor (24) survived the blast by jumping from the balcony.

He suffered fractures in his legs and is currently being treated at a hospital.

The family tried to escape to the rooftop, but the door was locked, which led to the suffocation and death of the three members and their pet dog, reported the Times of India, citing the police.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

On August 10, a massive fire broke out in several shops at Hansi Gate in Bhiwani in Haryana.

According to the Fire Department, the blaze that broke out at around 2:30 am was reportedly due to a short circuit.

Advertisement