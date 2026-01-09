Tragic deaths! Ex-MP Home Minister's daughter among 3 killed in accident near Indore. Here's what happened

A tragic accident near Indore early Friday claimed the lives of the daughter of Congress MLA and former Madhya Pradesh home minister Bala Bachchan and two others. Police said their speeding car collided with a truck while returning from a birthday party. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were “heavily intoxicated", a police official added.

Another woman in the car was injured in the accident, which took place near the Ralamandal area on the Tejaji Nagar bypass at around 5 am, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said. Prerna Bachchan, daughter of Bala Bachchan, the former state minister and current Congress MLA from Rajpur in Barwani district, along with two men traveling with her, identified as Man Sandhu and Prakhar Kasliwal, died instantly in the crash, he added, according to PTI.

What happened? Preliminary investigations indicated that the car occupants were returning after celebrating Kasliwal’s birthday and were highly intoxicated, according to Markam. The vehicle was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control, causing it to collide with a truck, though it remains unclear who was behind the wheel.

The truck driver has been taken into custody for questioning, police said. All the deceased were between 24 and 25 years old, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said. Another passenger, identified as Anishka Rathi, suffered serious injuries and was hospitalised, he added.

According to DCP Chandani, the vehicle is believed to have been travelling at over 100 kmph, and liquor bottles were found inside, reported NDTV. It also reportedly emerged that a party had been taking place at Coco Farm prior to the crash.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident in a post on X.

“The news of the tragic road accident resulting in the death of three individuals, including Smt Prerna Bachchan, daughter of senior Congress MLA Shri Bala Bachchan ji, is extremely heartbreaking,” he said.

Yadav further stated, “I offer my humble tribute to all the departed. I pray to God for the peaceful repose of the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured Anushka Rathi. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved family.”