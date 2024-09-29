Tragic deaths in Pune: Four workers killed as glass consignment falls on them, one injured

In a tragic incident, four labourers were killed and one was seriously wounded when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The incident took place at the glass factory located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area of Pune at around 1.30 pm, officials said.

"We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site," a fire official said.

"The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, four of them died while one is undergoing a treatment at the hospital," he added.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

In another incident, four persons including two minors were detained, accused of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl from a city-based college in Pune.

"All the accused, who did not know each other, had met the girl on social media platforms separately and allegedly had sexual relations with the girl at different places between April and September," said DCP Zone 2, Smarthna Patil, who is also probing the case.

Police have booked them on charges of rape and provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with sections of Information Technology Act.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against the children, when a girl student from the same college, who looked a little depressed and when she was taken into confidence, told the counsellors about her victim friend and said that some bad things are happening with her friend.

