Tragic deaths in Pune: Four workers killed as glass consignment falls on them, one injured

  • The incident took place at the glass factory located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area of Pune at around 1.30 pm

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Representative photo.
Representative photo.

In a tragic incident, four labourers were killed and one was seriously wounded when a glass consignment fell on them while they were unloading it from a vehicle at a glass manufacturing unit in Pune district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The incident took place at the glass factory located at Yevlewadi in Katraj area of Pune at around 1.30 pm, officials said.

"We initially received a call that five to six workers were trapped while unloading glass stock at a glass manufacturing unit located in Katraj area. A team of fire brigade personnel was present at the site," a fire official said.

Also Read | Woman rescued 17 days after Bangladesh factory collapse

"The fire personnel pulled out five workers who sustained injuries and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, four of them died while one is undergoing a treatment at the hospital," he added.

Police reached the spot after getting information about the incident.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

In another incident, four persons including two minors were detained, accused of allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl from a city-based college in Pune.

"All the accused, who did not know each other, had met the girl on social media platforms separately and allegedly had sexual relations with the girl at different places between April and September," said DCP Zone 2, Smarthna Patil, who is also probing the case.

Police have booked them on charges of rape and provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with sections of Information Technology Act.

The incident came to light during a session on sexual offences against the children, when a girl student from the same college, who looked a little depressed and when she was taken into confidence, told the counsellors about her victim friend and said that some bad things are happening with her friend.

Also Read | Pune woman rescued after falling into 100 feet deep gorge while taking selfie

"Later, investigation revealed that the victim had met four suspects, who are not known to each other, on social media platforms and was allegedly raped on separate occasions," said the police officer.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaTragic deaths in Pune: Four workers killed as glass consignment falls on them, one injured

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.