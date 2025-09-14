Tragic deaths! Mother, 12-year-old son die after falling from 13th floor in Ace City, Noida. Here's what happened

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old child and his mother died after falling from the 13th floor of a building in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Saturday morning at a residential building in Ace City, Noida.

According to police, Darpan Chawla's mentally ill son, Daksh, reportedly ran fast to jump down from the balcony of his flat on 13th floor.

In an attempt to save Daksh, his mother, Sakshi Chawla (38), also ran, but both of them fell from the balcony and died.

At the time of the incident, Darpan Chawla was in another room of the house.

The police have sent the two bodies for postmortem.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a 19-year-old man died after falling from the rooftop of a house in south Delhi's Chhatarpur area in the early hours of Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

A PCR call was received at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the incident at A-Block, Gali No. 34, Chhatarpur, the police said.

On reaching the spot, the police found a youth lying in a pool of blood. He was later identified as Vishal Gaur, a resident of Chhatarpur, after his family was contacted, a senior police officer said.

Preliminary enquiry and CCTV footage suggest that Gaur fell from the rooftop around 12.48 am, the officer said.

"During the inspection of the spot, a mobile phone number was found written on the rooftop floor, which played a key role in establishing the deceased's identity," he said.

In a separate incident, a car fell from the Mukarba Chowk flyover onto the railway tracks on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

Officials reached the spot and found the vehicle overturned on the tracks beneath the Ring Road, opposite Haiderpur Metro Station. The car was quickly removed, and train services were not disrupted.

The driver, identified as Sachin Chaudhary (35), a resident of Pratap Vihar Railway Colony in Ghaziabad, sustained minor abrasions on his shoulder and face but did not require hospitalisation.