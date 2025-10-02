Tragic deaths on Dussehra! 9 killed as tractor carrying Durga idols for immersion plunges into lake in MP's Khandwa

Nine people were killed when a tractor carrying idols of goddess Durga for immersion plunged into a lake in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police officials said on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (Indore rural range) Anurag said the tragedy took place in the Pandhana area.

He told PTI that devotees were riding on the tractor, which was carrying Durga idols from various villages for immersion.

Nine bodies retrieved The Inspector General said nine bodies had been retrieved so far with the help of the State Disaster Response Force and local divers, adding that the search and rescue operation was continuing.

An additional SDRF team has been sent to the spot, he said.

"We have learnt that five to six devotees survived," the official said, adding that a probe has been launched into the accident.

CM Mohan Yadav condoles deaths Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh for the family members of the deceased.

“The accidents that occurred during the immersion of Durga in the villages of Jamli in Khargone and the Ingoria police station area near Ujjain are extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to provide an assistance amount of ₹4 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure that the injured receive proper treatment in the nearest hospital. I pray to Devi Ma Durga for the speedy recovery of all the injured and for strength to the grief-stricken families,” CM Yadav posted on X.