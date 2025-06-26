Tragic deaths: Two police officers travelling to Hyderabad for investigation killed in road accident

Two police officers from Andhra Pradesh, travelling to Hyderabad in Telangana for an investigation, were killed in a road accident on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector of Police M Ashok and Constable Blesson Jeevan.

Two other police constables were also injured in the incident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “As part of a case investigation, it is tragic that AP police officers travelling to Hyderabad in a car for the accused met with a road accident near Kodad.”

“It is heartbreaking that Ambedkar Konaseema district Alamuru SI M. Ashok and Constable Blesson Jeevan lost their lives in this accident,” Naidu said, sharing pictures of the two deceased officers.

“I express my condolences to their family members,” he said, expressing his condolences in a tweet.

Naidu also shared that he spoke to officials regarding the medical assistance being provided to Constable Swami and driver Ramesh, who were also seriously injured in the accident.

The Andhra Chief Minister also directed the state government to provide all support to the family of the officers who died.

“I have directed the authorities to ensure that the government provides all possible support to the families of the police officers who died in the line of duty and to the affected individuals,” he said.

According to media reports, the vehicle carrying the police personnel was involved in a road accident at Durgapuram stage on the outskirts of Kodada in Suryapet district. The car was reportedly hit from behind by an over speeding lorry.

