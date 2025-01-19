Delhi News: In a tragic incident, a man in Delhi died after his Wagon R car caught fire on Saturday night. The victim was on his way to distribute invitation cards for his wedding on February 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tragedy took place near Baba Banquet Hall in Ghazipur area of Delhi.

The cause behind the blaze is not yet known. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the police, the man burned to death inside the vehicle.

The victim was a resident of Nawada in Greater Noida.

"He went out to distribute his wedding invitation cards in the afternoon. When he did not return till late evening, we tried calling him but his phone was switched off. Around 11-11:30, the police called us saying there was an accident and Anil is in hospital," the victim's elder brother Sumit said, according to a report by News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Driver killed as cab catches fire in Mumbai A cab driver was killed after his car was hit by a concrete mixer truck and caught fire in Mumbai in the wee hours of January 16.

The incident occurred near Dahisar Naka in western suburbs.

The cab, with the driver and a passenger onboard, was heading towards Kandivali. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A speeding mixer truck, going from Dahisar to Kandivali, hit the road divider after one of its tyres burst, the official said.

The truck driver then lost control over the wheels, and the vehicle jumped the divider and hit the cab, he said.

A spark occurred in the cab, leading to a fire which engulfed the vehicle, the official said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the passenger got down and ran to safety, the driver, Masood Alam Shaikh, got stuck between the steering wheel and his seat and was not able to come out, he said.

After being alerted, personnel from the Kasturba Marg police station reached the spot. They pulled out the driver from the cab and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official said.