Madurai: Wall collapse kills 2 women, 10-year-old boy amid heavy rainfall; investigation underway

A wall collapsed in Valaiyangulam village near Thirupparankundram, Madurai district, killing two women and a young boy due to heavy rain, officials confirmed. The deceased are 65-year-old Ammappillai, 55-year-old Vengatti, and 10-year-old Veeramani.

What exactly happened? The incident took place at 7 pm on Muthalamman Kovil Street, where the victims were sitting near the entrance of Ammappillai's house amid a power outage that had started nearly 6 pm. A portion of the house wall abruptly collapsed on them, while it was downpuring, ANI reported.

All three experienced severe injuries. Neighbours immediately called the 108 ambulance service, and they were referred to Valaiyangulam Government Hospital for first aid. Vengatti succumbed to her injuries at the hospital even after medical efforts. Ammappillai and Veeramani were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for further treatment, leading to their demise.

The Perungudi police filed a case after the complaint and are investigating the incident.

Bengaluru woman lost life due to wall collapse This follows incident in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area, where a 35-year-old woman named Shashikala lost her life when a compound wall collapsed on her, reports said. The accident occurred at the i-Zed company in Channasandra, where she was employed as a housekeeper.

It is suspected that heavy overnight rainfall had weakened the structure, leading to the collapse. Shashikala died on the spot. She is survived by her husband, a daily wage labourer, and their two young children. The family is originally from Shahapur in Karnataka’s Yadgir district. In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh for her family.