The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has asked operators to fully implement the new SMS regulations from 1 April, directing them to block messages from companies and telemarketers that are yet to comply with the rules rolled out to check spam messages and protect customers from online frauds.

In a letter dated 25 March, the sector regulator directed telecom operators to inform companies and telemarketers to adopt the new SMS norms by 31 March to avoid any disruption in online transactions.

Also Read | The great financial crunch: How the pandemic sank Indian states





“As sufficient opportunity has been given to the principal entities to comply with the regulatory requirements, the consumers cannot be deprived of the benefits of the regulatory provisions. Accordingly, it has been decided that from 1 April any message failing in scrubbing due to non-compliance of regulatory requirements will be rejected," Trai said in the letter.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

The new SMS scrubbing norms, or the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), were introduced in July 2018 to “effectively deal with the nuisance of spam", and prohibit unregistered entities from sending commercial messages. Registered firms are also prevented from sending fraudulent messages to customers.

Last week, Trai resumed the new SMS scrubbing rules after their implementation on 8 March led to massive disruptions in online transactions including net banking, Aadhaar-enabled payments, railway ticket bookings, vaccine registration, among others.

However, the regulator asked telcos to ensure all messages reach subscribers so that the online transactions are not affected due to failure in delivering SMSes or one-time passwords (OTPs). Telcos were directed to monitor and report those SMSes that did not comply with the new rules.

In the letter, Trai said some SMSes were found to be non-compliant with the regulations due to reasons such as invalid template IDs or unregistered template.

The rules mandate telcos to verify the content of every SMS with the registered text before delivering it to consumers. For this, telcos have adopted blockchain-based technology (or distributed ledger technology—DLT) that checks headers, or sender IDs, and content of every SMS originating from a registered source, while unregistered sources are rejected.

This means all transactional and promotional messages are supposed to have a standard template with header, preference and content, which should be registered with the telecom operators.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via