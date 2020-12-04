TRAI directs telcos to submit details of segmented offers

New Delhi: The sector regulator TRAI on Friday directed telecom operators to submit details of 'segmented' or concessional offers made to subscribers.

The move comes within weeks of the Supreme Court asking telcos to disclose details of such special tariffs to the regulator.

Issuing a directive to this effect on Friday, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) asked the operators to "provide within 15 days of the date of issue of this direction" on a monthly basis, for each service area, details of segmented offers, from January 2020 till November 2020.

This includes "details of rates and related terms and conditions, quantum of services, name of tariff plan and validity period of subscription and benefits available to the subscribers in the tariff plan in which the segmented offer has been given".

TRAI has also sought details on number of segmented offers to existing subscribers under the respective tariff plan at the end of the month.

It has also asked operators to submit details of rates and terms and conditions, quantum of service, validity of subscription, and benefits available to the subscribers in each of the said segmented offer.

Other information that operators have been asked to provide include number of subscribers at the end of each month, who have availed the segmented offer within each tariff plan.

"...The declaration that the benefits of such segmented offers have been made available to all the existing customers falling in the segment/class and the principle of non discrimination has been strictly followed...," TRAI said.

Moreover, from the month of December 2020, these details of segmented offers will have to be submitted to TRAI within 10 working days from the last day of the month.

Segmented offers are promotions and discounts dished out to customers showing inclination towards shifting to other telecom operators; so far details of these customised offers were not being disclosed in filings on standard package or plan.

To retain consumers, companies usually offer better data speeds, preferential customer status, access to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms and other benefits.

In a significant direction, the Supreme Court last month ordered telecom companies to disclose to regulator TRAI the details of special tariffs and offers made to consumers.

The apex court had said that seeking adherence to the regulatory principles like “transparency" and “non-discrimination" by the telecom firms was not “either illegal or unjustified".

