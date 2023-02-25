TRAI directs telecom operators to submit statewise service quality report
The telecom operators have been directed to submit state and Union Territory-wise reports, in respect of QoS parameters on a quarterly basis starting from March 2023 quarter.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed the telecom service providers to submit service quality reports for each state and Union Territory. The regulator said that the report for QoS (quality of service) parameters is essential for the optimum analysis of service quality being provided by telcos.
