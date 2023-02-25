The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed the telecom service providers to submit service quality reports for each state and Union Territory. The regulator said that the report for QoS (quality of service) parameters is essential for the optimum analysis of service quality being provided by telcos.

In an official statement, the TRAI said, “This will also help respective state/UT governments in facilitating service providers in improving QoS in the State /UT as and when required."

Accordingly, the telecom operators have been directed to submit state and Union Territory-wise reports, in respect of QoS parameters on a quarterly basis starting from March 2023 quarter, PTI reported.

"LSA (Licensed Service Area) wise data, as currently being submitted through various performance monitoring reports, shall continue to be submitted as per the schedule defined in the regulation," the statement read.

Last week, the telecom regulator at a review meeting made it clear that it will ask telecom operators to report call drop data at the state level too, amid rising instances of service quality issues and consumer complaints.

Earlier this week, mobile operators' body COAI said that reporting call drop data even state-wise entails several administrative and execution "difficulties" on the ground and that reporting should continue at LSA (Licensed Service Area) level.

The telecom regulator, TRAI also proposed to create a regulatory framework for providing digital connectivity as an essential infrastructure which it said had become important in the wake of users preferring to work from anywhere demanding digital connectivity at all times, which has been further stimulated by the launch of 5G services.

The regulator has proposed a time frame of two years mandating all existing as well as new buildings of public importance to have the rating system in place.

It has proposed to make the ratings mandatory for airports, ports, railway and metro stations, bus stations, multi-specialty hospitals, industrial parks, large commercial complexes and government buildings.

(With PTI inputs)