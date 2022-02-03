Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Trai extends tariff deadline for tv channel distributors

Trai extends tariff deadline for tv channel distributors

Information on distribution retail prices of channels, composition of bouquets of pay and free-to-air channels must be sent to Trai by DPOs by 31 March.
05:53 PM IST Livemint

  • Trai has asked all distributors of television channels to ensure services to the subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by the subscribers from 1 June.




Telecom regulatory authority of India (Trai) on Thursday extended the new tariff order implementation to 1 June, citing disruptions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

The regulator asked all distributors of television channels to ensure services to the subscribers are provided as per the bouquets or channels opted by the subscribers from 1 June.

Several representations have been received from the stakeholders requesting for extension of time limit for implementation of new regulatory framework due to present Covid situation as most of their staff were affected with Covid and many were unable to attend the office due to guidelines issued by the state governments. Besides, their staff and local cable operators are finding it difficult to reach Covid-affected areas for collection of choices, Trai said in a statement.

The regulatory authority said that all broadcasters must report any change in name, language, maximum retail prices (MRPs) per month of channels or bouquets or composition of the latter according to the new framework by 28 February. All broadcasters who have already filed reference interconnect offer, which includes the MRP of their channels and bouquets, along with other terms and conditions of interconnect agreements, may also revise this by 28 February.

Information on distribution retail prices of channels, composition of bouquets of pay and free-to-air channels must be sent to Trai by DPOs by 31 March.

