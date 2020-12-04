TRAI instructs telcos to give details on segmented offers in 15 days

New Delhi: A month after India's Supreme Court validated Telecom Regulatory Authority of India 's (TRAI) right to seek details on segmented tariff or specific offers made to customers by telecom service providers, the authority has instructed them to furnish all details for the period from January 2020 till November, 2020 within next 15 days.

In an official letter to telecom service providers, TRAI said, "Authority in exercise of powers conferred upon it under section 13, read with sub-sections I l. of TRAI Act, 1997 and in pursuance of the Order dated 6th November 2020 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, hereby directs all the telecom service providers to provide, within fifteen days of the date of issue of this direction, on a monthly basis, for each LSA, the following details of segmented offer, for the period from January 2020 till November, 2020."

The regulator has instructed telecom companies to provide details of rates and related terms and conditions, quantum of services, name of the tariff plan, validity period of subscription and benefits available to the subscribers.

Further, telecom companies have been asked to give the number of segmented offers to existing subscribers at the end of the month along with the number of subscribers who availed the offer, at the end of each month.

Also, the regulator wants them to share the declaration that the benefits of such segmented offers have been made available to all the existing customers falling in the segment/class and the principle of non-discrimination has been strictly followed.

Details of segmented offers had become a bone of contention between the regulator and telecom companies Airtel and Vodafone, who went to Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) for relief arguing that the offers were not tariff plans and so no disclosures were required.

Reliance Jio and state-backed telcos BSNL and MTNL had no objections with the TRAI order.

After TDSAT ruled in favour of Airtel and Vodafone, TRAI moved Supreme Court, which in its ruling last month, held that the regulator was within its power to seek details from the telcos.

