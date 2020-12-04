TRAI instructs telcos to give details on segmented offers in 15 days

In an official letter to telecom service providers, TRAI said, "Authority in exercise of powers conferred upon it under section 13, read with sub-sections I l. of TRAI Act, 1997 and in pursuance of the Order dated 6th November 2020 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, hereby directs all the telecom service providers to provide, within fifteen days of the date of issue of this direction, on a monthly basis, for each LSA, the following details of segmented offer, for the period from January 2020 till November, 2020."